Non-Religious Youth In Brazil: A Growing Political Force Leaning Left

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Brazil, a growing number of young voters are showing less religious affiliation while leaning more towards the left politically.



This trend, evolving over forty years, diverges from the increasing evangelical vote linked to conservative values.



Initially, only 1.6% identified as non-religious in the 1980 census. By 1991, this figure rose to 4.7% and reached 7.4% by 2000.



Although growth slowed by 2010 to 8%, recent surveys by Datafolha and Quaest indicate that 10% to 14% of Brazilians now claim no religious ties.



In São Paulo, non-religious individuals comprise up to 19%, surpassing evangelicals.







This shift encompasses broader sociodemographic traits. Typically, non-religious voters are younger, more educated, and likely male.



Felipe Nunes of Quaest emphasizes the importance of studying this group's expansion.

The trend of increasing non-religious youth is particularly pronounced in urban areas. In São Paulo, 30% of young people identify as non-religious.



In Rio de Janeiro, this figure rises to 34%. These young people outnumber both evangelicals and Catholics in their age groups.



In Rio de Janeiro, Tarcísio Motta of Psol attracts 13% of the non-religious but only 2% of evangelicals.



In São Paulo, Guilherme Boulos secures 32% of the non-religious vote versus 15% from evangelicals.



Many are simply disaffiliated from institutional religions while maintaining personal spiritual beliefs.



Social liberalization and resistance to the politicization of religion drive this shift. Evangelical churches particularly face resistance.



This demographic change reflects a broader cultural shift towards individualism and secularism. It challenges Brazil's historically dominant Catholic identity.



Politically, non-religious youth support progressive policies and candidates. This trend could reshape Brazil's political landscape in the coming decades. Understanding these shifts is crucial for political strategies and societal insights.

