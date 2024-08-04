America, Israel prepare for forthcoming Iran assault

(MENAFN) The United States and Israel are preparing for a potential major retaliatory strike by Iran, expected to commence as early as Monday, Axios reported on Saturday. This heightened alert follows the recent assassination of prominent Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, which has significantly escalated regional tensions.



According to two unnamed United States officials, Gen. Michael Kurilla, the head of United States Central Command, has arrived in the region as part of a prearranged visit. His presence is anticipated to focus on mobilizing a broad international and regional coalition similar to the one assembled during a previous Iranian attack on Israel in April.



Tensions have surged following Iran's accusation that Israel was behind the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in a Tehran bombing. While Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in Haniyeh's death, it has acknowledged the killing of Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr in Beirut. Shukr was reportedly targeted due to his involvement in a deadly attack on a soccer field in the Golan Heights, which resulted in the deaths of 12 minors.



In response to Iran’s threats of retaliation, the Israeli military is on high alert, and the United States has reinforced its military presence in the region. Axios sources suggest that Iran’s forthcoming attack might mirror its tactics from April, when Tehran launched a retaliatory strike against Israel using hundreds of drones and missiles, following claims of an Israeli bombing of its consulate in Syria. Israeli officials at the time asserted that the damage from that attack was minimal.

