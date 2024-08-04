Recent surge in violence in Gaza underscores persistent brutality that plagues Middle East

(MENAFN) The recent surge in violence in Gaza underscores the persistent brutality that plagues the Middle East. The assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh by Israel represents a particularly harsh example of this enduring conflict. This act is expected to be viewed in Tehran as a just retribution for the carried out on October 7. Yet, this development is likely to reinforce the perception among Islamist and radical groups across the Arab world that Israel is a menacing force that must be eradicated, no matter the cost.



The cycle of hatred, violence, and suffering in the region appears set to persist and potentially worsen. This cycle has become so entrenched that the possibility of further escalation is a looming threat. The fallout from the Gaza conflict has already had significant repercussions across the Middle East, impacting countries such as Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Egypt, and Jordan, each of which has felt the destructive effects of the ongoing violence.



In Western capitals like Washington, D.C., and London, the political landscape is deeply affected by the sorrow and outrage elicited by the situation. The United Nations, tasked with maintaining global peace, is increasingly exposed as ineffective and powerless, its failures starkly evident on a daily basis. The ramifications of this conflict extend far beyond the immediate region, affecting nations worldwide.



Ideally, figures like Haniyeh would be held accountable through international legal channels such as the International Criminal Court (ICC). However, the current reality renders such accountability unlikely. Israel’s choice to pursue extrajudicial measures reflects a broader pattern of retaliation that has not only continued but intensified. A similar incident occurred in April when an Israeli covert operation targeted the Iranian consulate in Damascus, resulting in the death of a senior general from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and escalating regional tensions.



Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister and a pivotal figure in the military campaign against Palestinian civilians in Gaza, has become a focal point of controversy. Efforts are underway to hold him accountable for his actions, with the ICC prosecutor pursuing justice despite significant opposition from the United States. Nonetheless, given the current trajectory of the conflict, it seems increasingly probable that Netanyahu himself could become a target in the ongoing cycle of violence and retaliation.

