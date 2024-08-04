Indonesia seeks to limit Chinese investments in nickel to qualify for U.S. tax breaks

(MENAFN) Indonesia is taking measures to restrict Chinese investment in new nickel and processing projects in an effort to ensure that its nickel can benefit from U.S. tax incentives. The Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act, set to take effect in 2025, will offer substantial tax breaks for electric vehicles and critical metals like nickel, but only if these resources are not sourced from "foreign entities of concern," including those with significant Chinese ownership. This policy poses a challenge for Indonesia, the world's largest nickel supplier, which has seen a significant influx of Chinese investment in its mining and smelting sectors over the past few years.



To address this, the Indonesian government is collaborating with the private sector to structure new nickel mining agreements with Chinese companies as minority stakeholders. This strategy aims to ensure that Indonesian nickel projects can qualify for U.S. tax breaks by potentially falling outside the restrictions imposed by the Inflation Reduction Act. However, Indonesia will also need to secure a trade agreement with the U.S. for its nickel industry to fully benefit from these incentives. Jakarta has suggested a limited trade deal focusing on base metals as a potential solution.



Additionally, Indonesia is negotiating with various potential investors to develop smelters where Chinese companies hold less than a 25% share. These efforts are driven by the need to meet compliance requirements from South Korean and Japanese customers, who also seek to take advantage of the U.S. tax incentives for their supply chains. As Indonesia navigates these complex dynamics, it aims to balance foreign investment with the strategic benefits of U.S. market access.



