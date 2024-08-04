عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Al-Jadida (Mazagan)... Coastal Moroccan City Of Beauty, Steep History

Al-Jadida (Mazagan)... Coastal Moroccan City Of Beauty, Steep History


8/4/2024 5:13:58 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo-feature by Mustafa Al-Marini

AL-JADIDA, Morocco, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- Al-Jadid, also known as Mazagan, is an Atlantic Ocean coastal city in Morocco steeped in history and mesmerizing beauty.
Governed by many in the past, including Moroccan Sultans, Portuguese, and the French, Al-Jadida spews history and reverence, making it one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
Located around 90 kilometers south of the city of Casablanca, Al-Jadida is home for the Portuguese fort and neighborhood, which was built in the 16th century with its sprawling alleyways and ancient churches. (end) mrn

MENAFN04082024000071011013ID1108514685


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search