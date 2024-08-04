Al-Jadida (Mazagan)... Coastal Moroccan City Of Beauty, Steep History
Photo-feature by Mustafa Al-Marini
AL-JADIDA, Morocco, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- Al-Jadid, also known as Mazagan, is an Atlantic Ocean coastal city in Morocco steeped in history and mesmerizing beauty.
Governed by many in the past, including Moroccan Sultans, Portuguese, and the French, Al-Jadida spews history and reverence, making it one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
Located around 90 kilometers south of the city of Casablanca, Al-Jadida is home for the Portuguese fort and neighborhood, which was built in the 16th century with its sprawling alleyways and ancient churches. (end) mrn
