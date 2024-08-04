Iran’s TEDPIX loses 61,000 points on Saturday’s session closing

(MENAFN) On Saturday, TEDPIX, the primary of the Tehran (TSE), experienced a significant drop, falling by 61,705 points to reach 2,006,666. This decline occurred on the first day of the Iranian calendar week. The Tehran Stock Exchange, which is the most crucial of Iran's four stock exchanges, continues to be a central hub in the country's financial market. The other three exchanges include the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter market, known as the Iran Fara (IFB).



In late January, Mohammad Shirijian, the deputy governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), highlighted the importance of developing diverse financing tools to support the country’s economy. He emphasized that the stock market plays a pivotal role in providing these tools. Shirijian pointed out the need to curb speculative and profit-driven behaviors among market participants. He suggested that diversifying financing tools would help mitigate these issues and direct capital more efficiently towards production.



Shirijian stressed that the capital market is instrumental in channeling resources into productive enterprises, which is essential for enhancing productivity and accelerating resource allocation. By improving the effectiveness of financing mechanisms, the goal is to foster greater economic growth and stability through better capital management and support for productive ventures.

