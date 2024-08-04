Hamas embarks on process to select new head for political bureau to succeed Haniyeh

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Hamas announced that it has embarked on a significant process to select a new head for its bureau in the wake of the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, a prominent leader of the group. According to a statement released by Hamas, the organization's leadership has begun an extensive consultation process involving both its internal leadership and advisory institutions to determine Haniyeh’s successor.



This move comes as a direct response to the recent tragic event, which Hamas refers to as the "martyrdom" of Haniyeh. The group asserted that despite the profound loss, Haniyeh's death will ultimately bolster Hamas's resolve and determination to continue his vision and approach.



Haniyeh was killed in an attack early Wednesday in Tehran, an incident that Iranian officials have attributed to Israel. The attack not only claimed Haniyeh’s life but also resulted in the death of his bodyguard, further intensifying the situation. At the time of the assassination, Haniyeh was in Tehran for the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s new President, Masoud Pezeshkian, marking a significant diplomatic event.



Hamas has committed to making the results of the ongoing consultation process public once it is finalized, reflecting its dedication to ensuring a seamless transition in leadership. This period of change underscores Hamas's commitment to its political and resistance objectives despite the heavy toll of losing one of its key figures.

MENAFN04082024000045015839ID1108514524