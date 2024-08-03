Ukraine Wins First Gold Medal Of 2024 Olympics
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has won its first Gold medal of the Olympic Games in Paris by defeating South Korea in the final of the women's team saber fencing tournament.
According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian team of Olga Kharlan, Alina Komashchuk, Olena Kravatska and Yuliya Bakastova beat their South Korean opponents 45-42.
"They did it! Olga Kharlan, Alina Komashchuk, Olena Kravatska and Yuliya Bakastova are Olympic champions in team saber fencing!" Ukraine's National Olympic Committee posted on Facebook.
The 2024 olympics will last until August 11.
Photo: Ukraine's National Olympic Committee / Facebook
