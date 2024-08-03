عربي


Uzbek Embassy In Israel Urges Its Nationals To Exercise Caution In Congested Areas


8/3/2024 3:10:16 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The current security situation in the country has prompted the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Israel to urge its residents to avoid visiting particular areas, Azernews reports via the embassy statement.

"Because of the present security situation in Israel, the embassy strongly advises against traveling to specific regions of the nation. Keep up with the latest headlines and official statements from the Uzbek Embassy and the Israeli government. Use the Home Front Command's website or mobile app to sign up for alerts and notifications.

It is imperative that you always have your photo ID on you, as well as the contact details for the Uzbek Embassy. Having this on hand will make it easier to get aid in an emergency," the statement reads.

The embassy also advised its citizens to steer clear of hotspots and cut down on outings to public spots whenever they can.

