Uzbek Embassy In Israel Urges Its Nationals To Exercise Caution In Congested Areas
The current security situation in the country has prompted the
Embassy of Uzbekistan in Israel to urge its residents to avoid
visiting particular areas, Azernews reports via
the embassy statement.
"Because of the present security situation in Israel, the
embassy strongly advises against traveling to specific regions of
the nation. Keep up with the latest headlines and official
statements from the Uzbek Embassy and the Israeli government. Use
the Home Front Command's website or mobile app to sign up for
alerts and notifications.
It is imperative that you always have your photo ID on you, as
well as the contact details for the Uzbek Embassy. Having this on
hand will make it easier to get aid in an emergency," the statement
reads.
The embassy also advised its citizens to steer clear of hotspots
and cut down on outings to public spots whenever they can.
