Galgotias University Hosts Cutting-Edge Space Exhibition In Collaboration With Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India Galgotias University proudly concludes its three-day space exhibition, in collaboration with the Space Applications Centre (SAC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), titled "Vikram Sarabhai Space Exhibition," held from August 1st to August 3rd, 2024. The has seen an extraordinary turnout of nearly 10,000 students from over 70 schools, setting a new record for student engagement. With Galgotias University itself hosting a student body of over 35,000, this event stands out as a unique platform where school students of various grades and university students come together, sharing knowledge and learning from one another in an inspiring setting.







School students engaging with interactive models and exploring the journey of ISRO at the exhibition, gaining insights through various learning modules





The exhibition, which celebrates the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's South Pole, featured a range of captivating displays-from water rocket experiments and interactive models to immersive sessions on the history and latest projects of ISRO. Students were deeply inspired and left with a renewed sense of wonder and aspiration for their future careers.





Shri Nilesh M. Desai, Distinguished Scientist and Director of the Space Applications Centre (SAC/ISRO) in Ahmedabad, was the Chief Guest for the event. During his address to the students, he explained and provided great insights into Satellite Communication (SatCom) and planetary exploration. Shri Desai shared his extensive expertise with students in the design and development of ISRO's advanced microwave remote sensing payloads, such as RISAT-1 C-Band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), Oceansat-2, Scatsat-1 Scatterometers, and the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter SAR. He also discussed the Remote Sensing and Earth Observation Programmes with students. His contributions span across multiple ambitious Indian space programs, notably in the development of microwave radar satellites,

Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System

(NAVIC),

Quantum Key Distribution,

and spearheading the third Indian lunar exploration mission,

Chandrayaan-3

His lecture delivered a great understanding of India's progress in space technology and exploration to the students.





Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, expressed his enthusiasm,“The remarkable turnout of students at the exhibition highlights its success in igniting curiosity and passion for space science. This collaboration with ISRO has created an exceptional platform for inspiring young minds and fostering a deeper interest in the possibilities of space exploration.”





Mr. Paresh Sarvaiya, Senior Scientist at SAC-ISRO , stated,“This exhibition aims to bring space science to life for students, making it both accessible and engaging. By sparking their interest in space exploration, we hope to inspire the next generation of scientists and innovators.”





Galgotias University remains committed to fostering educational excellence and inspiring the next generation through innovative and impactful events.





About Galgotias University

Galgotias University, sponsored by Smt. Shakuntala Educational and Welfare Society and situated in Uttar Pradesh, is a prominent institution dedicated to academic excellence. With NAAC A+ accreditation in its first cycle, the university offers a wide array of over 200 programs across 20 schools spanning Polytechnic, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and PhD courses. Consistently ranked among India's top universities, Galgotias University is recognized for its innovative approach, achieving "Excellent" status in the ARIIA Ranking 2021. Since 2020, Galgotias University has received the highest 4-star rating from the Ministry of Education Innovation Cell (MIC) for promoting innovation and start-ups on campus. The university is proud to be one of the 16 Governing Members of the IIC Consortium Uttar Pradesh and was selected as a Mentor Institute with funding support by the Ministry of Education Innovation Cell in 2023.