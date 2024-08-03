Three Killed, Eight Injured In Enemy Attacks On Donetsk Region In Past 24 Hours
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three civilians were killed and eight others injured in enemy shelling of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Friday, August 2.
Vadym Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"On August 2, the Russians killed three residents of the Donetsk region, including two in Katerynivka and one in Novohrodivka," Filashkin wrote.
According to him, eight more people in the region were injured.
On August 1, the Russians injured five residents of the Donetsk region.
