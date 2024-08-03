Two Youths Arrested For Offering 'Gangajal' At Taj Mahal

(MENAFN- IANS) Agra, Aug 3 (IANS) Two individuals were arrested at the iconic Taj Mahal, a 17th-century monument of love, on Saturday morning for offering 'Gangajal' that they had brought in plastic bottles.

The accused were arrested after a in which they can be seen pouring the water went on social media.

They argued that the Taj Mahal is not a monument but a Shiva temple and the holy water was poured onto a sticker displaying Om, said.

Efforts to rename the Taj Mahal have been ongoing, with occasional attempts made to conduct aarti or pujas with prayers.

A court case is currently in progress locally, seeking permission for such religious offerings. The month of Shravan is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Groups aligned with Hindutva ideology often refer to the Taj Mahal as 'TejoMahalay'.

The two are in custody at the Taj Ganj police station and a probe is on, Agra city DCP Suraj Rai said.