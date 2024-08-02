Egypt Cruise Into Football Semi-Final Of Paris Olympic Games

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- The Egyptian team edged out Paraguay with a 5-4 win in penalty shootout after 1-1 draw in a quarterfinal of the Paris Olympic games 2024 on Friday.

The game, held at 'Stade Velodrome' or Marseille Stadium, saw Paraguay taking the lead 20 minutes into the regular time when Diego Gomez who finished off a sublime move from Julio Enciso.

With mere minutes left on the clock, Ibrahim Adel was able to equalize at minute 88.

This is the first time for an Egyptian men's soccer team to reach the semifinal of the Olympics. (end)

