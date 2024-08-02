Aurora Infotech's Chief Security Officer Roy Richardson Offers Cybersecurity Advice Following Oneblood Ransomware Attack

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Roy Richardson, Aurora InfoTech's CSO, shares essential Cybersecurity advice on FOX35's Good Day Orlando after the OneBlood ransomware attack.

Aurora InfoTech's CSO, Roy Richardson, provides vital Cybersecurity tips after the OneBlood ransomware attack on FOX35's Good Day Orlando with Danielle Knox.

- Roy RichardsonORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aurora InfoTech's Chief Security Officer (CSO), Roy Richardson, appeared as a guest on WOFL FOX35's Good Day Orlando to provide crucial Cybersecurity advice following the recent ransomware attack on OneBlood. In a discussion with Emmy-Award-Winning host Danielle Knox, Richardson addressed the concerns of consumers who may have been affected by the cyberattack and offered practical steps to protect their personal data.The ransomware attack on OneBlood has raised significant concerns about the security of electronic Personal Health Information (ePHI). Richardson emphasized the seriousness of such attacks: "First and foremost, whenever there's a ransomware attack, there's always the possibility that data has been exfiltrated. This means that cybercriminals could potentially have access to electronic Personal Health Information (ePHI). For those who have interacted with OneBlood, it's essential to take immediate steps to protect personal data and minimize potential harm."Richardson highlighted five key recommendations for consumers:1.Change Passwords: "If you've used the same password across multiple sites, including your OneBlood account, change them immediately. Think of it as having one key that opens every door in your house-if someone gets that key, they have access to everything," Richardson advised.2.Use a Password Manager: "There are many available in app stores. A password manager acts as an online vault, where you only need to remember one master password. It can set up complex passwords, manage them, and even auto-log you into accounts," he noted.3.Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): Richardson stressed the importance of 2FA: "It acts like a latch on your door, offering an added layer of security. Even if cybercriminals have your credentials, 2FA can slow them down or stop them."4.Be Vigilant Against Phishing, Vishing, and Smishing: "Cybercriminals often capitalize on situations like these," Richardson warned. "Be cautious of emails, calls, or text messages that seem to come from OneBlood or related services. Always check the source before clicking on links or providing information."5.Monitor Financial and Medical Accounts: "Start monitoring your financial and medical accounts for any unusual activity. Consider contacting your financial and medical institutions to alert them and inquire about additional security measures," Richardson advised.In the interview, Richardson also discussed the unique concerns associated with healthcare information, which is protected under HIPAA regulations. "We can't confirm yet if any data has been exfiltrated, but assuming the worst, there's a treasure trove of information that cyber criminals could use to monetize or disrupt consumers' lives," he stated.Richardson concluded the interview by emphasizing the importance of maintaining good Cybersecurity practices in everyday life: "These measures can help lessen the impact of the cyberattack and protect your personal data. It's a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant and proactive in safeguarding your information."The complete interview is available for viewing at this link .About Aurora InfoTechAbout Aurora InfoTech: With over 25 years of global experience, they have become a trusted Cybersecurity and IT Support industry leader. Since 2016, their mission has been to deliver premier Cybersecurity Consulting and Managed IT Security Services, earning recognition as a Top-250 MSSP in 2021 and 2023. Their team of specialists collaborates with companies to help provide secure services to their customers while meeting deadlines, increasing revenue, and reducing system downtime by 10%. Their proactive approach ensures that our community remains safe from cybercriminals.For further information and ongoing updates, please visit Aurora InfoTech's website at or contact us at (407) 995-6766.

Roy Richardson

Aurora InfoTech, LLC

+1 407-995-6766

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube