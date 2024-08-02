Mid-Urethral Slings In Women With Pre-Existing Pelvic Pain: Update

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Study does not differentiate the type of sling that were most associated with the need for surgical revision or removal

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“Chronic pain diagnoses increased risk of midurethral sling revision/removal; pelvic pain and numbers of diagnoses increased this risk,” states Dr. Nicholas F. Rockefeller, M.D.

What else did Dr. report in“Midurethral Sling Removal or Revision in Women with Chronic Pain,” published in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery. Volume 28, Number 5, May 2022? He reported that,“Pelvic pain conditions had greatest odds of mesh revision/removal (dyspareunia adjusted odds ratio; interstitial cystitis; pelvic/perineal pain," and continued with the following:

"Co-occurrence of dyspareunia and interstitial cystitis or pelvic/perineal pain had 12.7% cumulative incidence of sling revision/removal

There were 161,459 women who underwent midurethral sling surgery (pain, 83,484; nonpain, 77,975...Mean follow-up was 42.3 months.

Cumulative risk for sling revision/removal was higher in patients with 1 pain diagnosis relative to controls. Risks increased with increased pain diagnoses (≥4 diagnoses; relative risk, 3.13).”

Read Dr. Rockefeller's article for further details and information.

Dr. Greg Vigna, mid-urethral sling attorney,“The weakness of this study is that it did not differentiate the type of sling that were most associated with the need for surgical revision or removal. It is my law firm's position that no woman with pre-existing pelvic pain, endometriosis, dysapareunia, or perineal pain would consent to a single-incision mini-sling such as the Coloplast Altis device or a full-length transobturator sling had they been provided the legally required informed consent. There are safer procedures available for these women and these devices are clearly defective in this population.”

Vigna Law Group is investigating the Red Flag Warning symptoms of neurological injury from mid-urethral slings include:

1)“Other: Non-pelvic pain” including anatomic groin pain (inner leg pain), thigh pain, hip pain.

2)“Pelvic/Urogenital (groin) pain” Pain not including the inner leg, thigh, or hip which may include:

- Inability to wear tight pants

- Clitoral pain or numbness

- Severe pain that makes vaginal penetration impossible

- Tailbone pain

- Anorectal pain

- Painful bladder

- Pain with sitting

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic pain syndromes caused by mini-slings that include Coloplast Altis sling that include serious pain syndromes including pudendal neuralgia and/or obturator neuralgia. He represents women with the Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas. The attorneys are product liability and medical malpractice attorneys, and they represent neurological injuries across the country.

Read Dr. Vigna's FREE BOOK on Vaginal Mesh Pain to learn more.

