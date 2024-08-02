Cooking With Bears? Cottage Cooking In Asheville Does It

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) ASHEVILLE, N.C., Aug. 2, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - While it may not happen all the time, there have been several instances when Cottage Cooking, a cooking class business in Asheville, North Carolina, has guests who are treated to a real show. Most recently, a family of four bears – a mama and her three teenagers – decided to take a long family nap in the business' backyard.







Photo caption: An Asheville bear enjoys the view of Cottage Cooking from its woodpile.

“We like to joke that we have some of the best trash on the street,” John Godts, co-owner, Cottage Cooking, says.“Our 'Elegant Evening Out' class is one of the bears' favorite times to visit as salmon is the main course.”

Cottage Cooking has been in business for more than nine years and it enjoys a variety of guests – both tourists and locals alike. The business offers about 20 different menus from which to choose and many are“bear-friendly.”

Liisa Andreassen, Cottage Cooking's other owner, says the bears also like to sniff around after the New Orleans' jambalaya class.

“Apparently, those shrimp shells are quite irresistible,” she says.

The couple has managed to bearproof their cans and it works – for the most part. Occasionally, the bears do manage to team up and get their paws on something tasty. And after a nibble, they like to take a little nap.







Photo caption: With full tummies, Asheville bears enjoy a little nap in Cottage Cooking's backyard.

“Our guests love the unusual dimension that our Asheville bears bring to the cooking class activities – as long as they eat inside,” she laughs.“The guests that is!”

Watch a video here that showcases the Cottage Cooking property and the interesting spots where the bears can let it all hang loose:

About Cottage Cooking:

Cottage Cooking can host up to six in their cottage-style home in North Asheville and they will also go off site to people's homes and Airbnb's for larger groups of up to 12, so people can host their own cooking class .

“It's a fun alternative to a dinner party,” Andreassen adds.

Cooking classes are designed for the home cook and a typical class includes an appetizer, main course and dessert. There's also a weekend morning baking class once to twice a month. These classes make for a great date night or ladies' night out.

The company has built a reputation in the business for hosting fun bachelorette parties and family reunions. In addition to a schedule which can be found on their website, they'll also design custom dates and menus as requested.

Classes range from $85 to $125 and private classes for two are $300. All classes are BYOB. Gift certificates are also available.

Photo Caption: With full tummies, Asheville bears enjoy a little nap in Cottage Cooking's backyard.

