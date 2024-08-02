Derwin Hunt Selected As Top CEO And Inventor Of The Year By IAOTP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Derwin Hunt, Founder and CEO of Hunt Innovations LLC, was recently selected as Top CEO and Inventor of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. With over three decades of experience, Mr. Hunt is the founder and CEO of Hunt Innovations LLC, a Supply Company who pioneered a breakthrough in bathroom safety, culminating in the creation of SoftSide, a patented cushion that revolutionizes bathtub comfort and security. With a focus on durable goods, apparel, and cosmetics sales, they have established themselves as the sole supplier of this innovative product. Their commitment to safeguarding diverse age groups and caregivers has shaped their success, ensuring a safer bathing experience for families and professionals alike. Prior to his career, Mr. Hunt established a foundation for his future success earning an associate's degrees in business and marketing from Sullivan Business School. Additionally, he is a member of the National Small Business Association, which provides individuals, business owners, their employees, and retirees access to innovative services, resources, and benefits. Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Hunt has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. In 2024, he earned a Hall of Fame Award and the Most Innovative Product for Medical and Hospital Services Award. He was also recognized by Marquis Who's Who for Top Executives. This year, he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for his selection as Top CEO and Inventor of the Year. Looking back, Mr. Hunt attributes his success to his vision, perseverance and commitment to improving everyday living conditions for people with mobility challenges. He is committed to establishing his patent as a household staple. When not working, he enjoys spending time with his wife LaWanda and their three daughters, Lauren, Sequoia and Mya. In the future he hopes to create a legacy for his daughters and family, and to be listed in the American Inventors book as an example to all people globally.

