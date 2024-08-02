عربي


PLUSPLUS CAPITAL Publishes Summons Of The Luxembourg District Court Concerning The Judicial Reorganisation Procedure Pluspus Capital Financial S.À R.L.


8/2/2024 2:19:11 PM

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PLUSPLUS CAPITAL publishes summons of the Luxembourg District Court concerning the judicial reorganisation procedure PlusPus Capital Financial S.à r.l.

Tallinn, Estonia, 2 August 2024. PlusPlus Capital (“PPC”), a leading pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management group, publishes summons of the Luxembourg District Court concerning the
judicial reorganisation procedure PlusPus Capital Financial SARL (I-202410014).


<BEGINNING OF THE SUMMONS TO APPEAR BEFORE THE COMMERCIAL COURT>


GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG
LUXEMBOURG DISTRICT COURT
COMMERCIAL COURT

PlusPlus Capital Financial SARL
1, rue Jean Piret
L-2350 Luxembourg Luxembourg

Luxembourg, 17 July 2024



SUMMONS TO APPEAR BEFORE THE COMMERCIAL COURT

Concerns: judicial reorganisation procedure PlusPus Capital Financial SARL (I- 202410014)


Dear Sir/Madam

In accordance with articles 13, 38, 40, 48 and others of the Law of 7 August 2023 on the preservation of businesses and the modernisation of bankruptcy law,

the commercial court informs you :

  • that the reorganisation plan filed with the court registry on 16 July 2024 is being examined and that creditors may consult it at the court registry ;
  • pursuant to the judgment of 12 April 2024, the hearing to vote on the reorganisation plan has been set for 6 August 2024 . The hearing will be held at 16.00 CEST in room CO.1.01 at the tribunal d'arrondissement de et à Luxembourg, Cité Judiciaire, Bâtiment CO, 7, rue du Saint Esprit, 1st floor;
  • that the creditors will be able to make their observations on the proposed plan either in writing or orally at the hearing;
  • that only ordinary and extraordinary secured creditors whose rights are affected by the plan may take part in the vote;

A copy of this notice was sent by the Registrar's Office on the date hereof.

Yours sincerely

Emmanuelle BAUER
Registrar XVth Chamber

Postal address:

TRIBUNAL DE COMMERCE
Cité Judiciaire
L-2080 Luxembourg

Telephone: 47 59 81 -2771 /-2741
...

<END OF THE SUMMONS TO APPEAR BEFORE THE COMMERCIAL COURT>

Contact:
PlusPlus Capital
Kaarel Raik, Member of the Management Board
Email: ...
Phone: +372 56 606 148

About PlusPlus Capital:
PlusPlus is a pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management company with offices in Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius, and Helsinki. The Company acquires overdue loans and other non-performing exposures from financial institutions and non-financial sector merchants. With its core competence in handling claims against private individuals, PlusPlus prefers diversified portfolios balanced by geography, portfolio type, and other metrics.

Since its inception in 2010, PlusPlus has bought over 120 thousand claims with nominal value of approximately EUR 270 million. The Company offers its clients affordable recovery solutions and aims to avoid litigious scenarios. In doing so, PlusPlus pursues win-win solutions that allow sellers to focus on their core business, provide affordable solutions for borrowers, and ensure adequate returns for investors.

PlusPlus is a transparent and socially responsible company set to assist people in resolving problems connected with their insufficient solvency. The ambition of PlusPlus is to increase its market share and further strengthen its position as a leading player in its regional market.

02.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l.
1 rue Jean Piret
L-2350 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
E-mail: ...
ISIN: XS2502401552
WKN: A3K7UD
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1960253


End of News EQS News Service

