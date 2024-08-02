Addressing The Growing Population Of Seniors In Gig Harbor And Assisted Living Facilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GIG HARBOR, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the senior population in Gig Harbor continues to rise, the demand for high-quality assisted living facilities and reliable transportation services has never been greater.The area has seen a remarkable 85.83% increase in population from 2000 to 2022, with a significant portion of this growth attributed to residents aged 65 and above. This demographic shift underscores the importance of robust support systems for the elderly community.Holiday by Atria: Setting the Standard in Senior LivingHoliday Peninsula , part of the esteemed Atria Senior Living network, is leading the way in addressing these needs. Located at 3445 50th Street Ct NW, this independent living facility offers a comprehensive range of amenities designed to enhance the quality of life for its residents.Features include studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments with individual climate control, safety rails in bathrooms, and in-room kitchenettes. Residents enjoy three chef-prepared meals daily, a full calendar of social and fitness activities, and access to on-site amenities such as a fitness center, beauty salon, and library.Holiday Peninsula's commitment to excellence is reflected in its numerous positive reviews, with residents and their families praising the friendly staff, clean facilities, and engaging social environment. The community's focus on maintaining a high standard of living has made it a preferred choice for seniors in Gig Harbor.“Holiday by Atria communities offer services designed to simplify and enhance life for older adults. In welcoming communities, Holiday residents can thrive and participate, know that their contributions are valued, and enjoy access to opportunities and support that help them keep making a positive difference in our world. Holiday is one of six distinct brands operated by Atria, including Coterie, a luxury brand in a joint venture with Related Companies, Atria Signature, Atria Senior Living, Atria Park and Atria Retirement Canada.” said Nancy Rosas, the General Manager at Holiday by AtriaBeyond Ride : Enhancing Mobility and IndependenceComplementing the efforts of Holiday by Atria, Beyond Ride provides essential non-emergency medical transportation services to the senior community in Gig Harbor. Beyond Ride ensures that elderly residents have reliable access to medical appointments, social outings, and daily errands, thereby enhancing their independence and quality of life. With professionally trained drivers and well-maintained vehicles, Beyond Ride prioritizes safety and comfort, addressing a critical need for seniors who may face mobility challenges.Beyond Ride is playing a crucial role in supporting the senior community in Gig Harbor by offering affordable and reliable non-emergency medical transportation. Recognized as leaders of non-emergency medical transportation, Beyond Ride provides seniors with safe and convenient transport to medical appointments, social outings, and daily errands. This service is especially valuable for residents of assisted living facilities who require dependable transportation options."Beyond Ride is proud to offer the most affordable and reliable transportation services for seniors in Gig Harbor," stated a Beyond Ride representative. "Our goal is to ensure that seniors have easy access to essential services and social activities, contributing to their overall well-being."Meeting the Needs of a Growing DemographicThe synergy between high-quality living facilities like Holiday Peninsula and essential services like Beyond Ride is pivotal in addressing the growing needs of Gig Harbor's senior population. As the community continues to expand, these services ensure that seniors receive the care, comfort, and support they deserve.For more information about Holiday Peninsula, visit Holiday Senior Living. To learn more about Beyond Ride's services, visit Beyond Ride.

