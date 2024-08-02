CLOUDY BAY WINES LAUNCHES SUMMER FRIDAYS AI ASSISTANT- A REVOLUTIONARY AI BOT THAT EMPOWERS CONSUMERS TO UNPLUG AND SAVOR SUMMER FRIDAYS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The launch continues Cloudy Bay's Summer Fridays campaign, a holistic marketing initiative dedicated to elevating the art of summer entertaining

NEW YORK

, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cloudy Bay, the esteemed New Zealand wine brand owned by

Moët Hennessy, introduces its "Summer Fridays AI Assistant",

a first-of-its-kind AI chatbot that crafts custom out-of-office email replies so consumers can log off of work and soak in their Summer Fridays with Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc.

Nothing tastes better than the first sip of Cloudy Bay Sauvignon

Blanc on a Summer Friday once off the clock. The brand's Summer Fridays AI Assistant

was created to ensure work emails don't ruin the vibe.

Cloudy Bay's Summer Friday AI Assistant

Continue Reading

Users can engage with the AI bot, sharing their weekend plans and return-to-work dates. In return, the Summer Fridays AI Assistant crafts a bespoke out-of-office message, delivered straight to the user's inbox. From there, it's just a copy-and-paste away from activating the ultimate work hiatus.

The Summer Fridays landing page also serves as a one-stop-shop for your Summer entertaining needs. Alongside the AI Assistant, consumers can glean hosting tips from experts, shop summer essentials, and order Cloudy Bay wines for delivery.

"This innovative tool seamlessly blends new AI technology with the timeless art of entertaining, allowing consumers to disconnect from work and reconnect around good wine, good food, and good company," said Erica Kwei, General Manager of Wine Estates at Moët Hennessy USA. "We're so excited to help Cloudy Bay drinkers elevate their summer entertaining, so they can fully enjoy the special moments shared over a glass of Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc."

The Cloudy Bay AI Assistant marks a continuation of the brand's U.S. market campaign, "Cloudy Bay Summer Fridays," which includes Summer Fridays events throughout the summer, as well as strategic brand and influencer collaborations and consumer sweepstakes.

The AI bot and Summer Fridays site will run through the end of the summer. To get your AI-generated OOO note, visit cloudybaysummerfridays .

About Cloudy Bay

The Cloudy Bay story began in 1985 with the first vintage of its distinctive, captivating and vibrant Sauvignon Blanc. The estate continues its drive for excellence in the Marlborough region and, since 2010, in Central Otago. Founded with an adventurous spirit and unwavering commitment to quality, Cloudy Bay pursues perfection with every bottle, capturing and revealing the natural beauty of each region with every sip. Cloudy Bay is owned by Moët Hennessy, a division of LVMH. Learn more at CloudyBay.

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY

Cloudy Bay Vineyards, PO Box 376, Blenheim | 230 Jacksons Road, Rapaura 7273, Blenheim. [email protected] | cloudybay

SOURCE Cloudy Bay