Singapore To Boost Stock Market Development

(MENAFN- IANS) Singapore, Aug 2 (IANS) The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Friday announced a review group to strengthen equities development.

Led by for Transport, Second Minister for Finance, and MAS board member Chee Hong Tat, the group involves private sector stakeholders and public sector representatives.

The group will propose measures to encourage the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to expand internationally, attract primary and secondary listings to Singapore, and improve liquidity in the equity market to broaden the pool of Initial Public Offerings (IPO).

The MAS noted that the group will complete its report within 12 months, Xinhua news agency reported.

The number of companies listed on the SGX has declined in recent years. There was only one IPO on the SGX for the first half of 2024.