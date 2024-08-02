Augmented And Virtual Reality Market Worth $96.32 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific augmented and virtual reality

is set to have the largest size during the forecast period. Key factors driving this growth are the increasing adoption of AR and VR in consumer electronics, retail, BFSI (Banking, Services, and Insurance), healthcare, transportation, and sports and entertainment. These industries can gain many benefits with the help of AR and VR such as increasing consumer awareness of technologies and the rapid integration of new technologies, particularly in countries such as China, India, and South Korea.

Key Players

The report profiles key players in augmented and virtual reality companies

such as Meta. (US), Sony Group Corporation (Japan), Apple Inc. (US), ByteDance (China), DPVR (China), Intel Corporation (US), Magic Leap, Inc. (US), Ultraleap (US), Vuzix (US), Xiaomi (China), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), Google (US), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Microsoft (US), EON Reality (US), Maxst Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Blippar Group Limited (UK), Atheer, Inc. (US), Nintendo (Japan), Ultraleap (US), Penumbra Inc. (US), Psico Smart S.L. (Spain), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Scope AR (US), Continental AG (Germany), Virtually Live (Switzerland), Intel Corporation (US), Craftars (Romania), BidOn Games Studio (Ukraine), Appentus Technologies (India), 3D Cloud (US), and WayRay AG (US).

Related Reports:



Virtual Reality (VR) Market

Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Technology (Non-immersive, Semi & Fully Immersive), Offering, Device Type (Head-mounted Devices, Gesture Tracking Devices, Projectors & Display Walls), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

Head Mounted Display (HMD) Market

Size, Share, Statistics and Industry Growth Analysis Report by Type, Technology (AR, VR), Application (Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise & Industry, Aerospace & Defense), Product Type (Head-mounted, eyewear), Component, Connectivity and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

AR and VR Display Market

by Device Type (AR HMDs, VR HMDs, AR HUDs, VR Projectors), Technology, Display Technology (LCD, OLED, Micro-LED), Application (Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Mobile Augmented Reality (AR) Market

with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Device Type (Smartphones, Tablets, PDAs), Offering (Software, Services), Application (Consumer, Healthcare, Enterprise, Commercial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Wearable Display Market

by Product Type (Smart Bands, Smartwatches, Head-Mounted Displays), Display Technology (LED-Backlit LCD, OLED), Panel Type (Rigid, Flexible, Microdisplay), Display Size, Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

