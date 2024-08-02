Sentia Publishing Announces The Alamo: A Cradle Of Lies, Slavery, And White Supremacy, 2Nd Ed.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Alamo: A Cradle of Lies, Slavery, and White Supremacy - 2nd Edition

Ahead of the $550 million upgrade to the Alamo, a powerful new details the Alamo's role in the history of slavery and civil rights in TX

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sentia Publishing is proud to announce the release of The Alamo: A Cradle of Lies, Slavery, and White Supremacy - 2nd Edition by Dr. Mario Marcel Salas. This book reveals the hidden history and untold story of the Alamo, and of its relationship to myth, lies, slavery, and white supremacy.Written by one of the preeminent experts in the country on Civil Rights, Racial Justice, Political Science, and United States and Texas history, Dr. Salas presents a greater understanding of the facts about the Alamo that have been erased. The updated edition is a timely book for the current national conversation/debate about the value of our democracy.After nearly 200 years, how to remember the Alamo is still a hot topic in Texas drawing passionate arguments from both sides. There will soon be a groundbreaking for a $550 million upgrade to the Alamo that will drastically change the current historical site and landmark.However, a question remains unanswered – will the role of slavery in the Texas war for independence against Mexico be fairly depicted in the new monument? The Alamo: A Cradle of Lies, Slavery, and White Supremacy - 2nd Edition hopes to contribute to the discussion and provide historical context to the debate.Early reviews have included:“The Alamo: A Cradle of Lies, Slavery, and White Supremacy is a timely book for the current national conversation/debate about the value of our democracy. The 'glorious defense' of the Alamo has been taught in American history as an example of patriotic courage when in fact, the battle of the Alamo was fought to defend and extend the U.S. system of human slavery to the remainder of the North American continent. Thanks for this insightful and timely book.”-Bob Zellner, Veteran of the Civil Rights Movement as a leader in the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC).“There will never be a book written about the Alamo from the perspective of one of San Antonio's foremost city councilmen, civil rights leaders, historians, and political science professors all-in-one, but this book gives the reader all these perspectives. The Alamo is a church, and it can be the epicenter of healing for white supremacy and slavery for the entire United States. Books like The Alamo: A Cradle of Lies, Slavery, and White Supremacy help us move in that direction.”-Tommy Calvert, Jr., Bexar County (San Antonio, TX) Commissioner representing the Alamo and former Chief of External Operations for the American-Anti-Slavery Group in Boston, MA.“When the historians and political scientists of the future look back towards our current times and, during their research activities, they enter the key words: smart, strategic, cunning, provocative, irritating, persistent, unwavering, stubborn, unfazed, deliberate, significant, defiant, sensitive, thought-provoking, insightful and a gentleman, the name and life of Mario Salas will surface to the top of their list.” -J. George Cisneros, Community ActivistThe Alamo: A Cradle of Lies, Slavery, and White Supremacy - 2nd Edition is available for purchase atABOUT THE AUTHOR:Professor Mario Marcel Salas is a retired Assistant Professor of Political Science from the University of Texas at San Antonio. He has served as a City Councilman for the City of San Antonio and is a lifetime member of the San Antonio NAACP. Considered an expert in the areas of Civil Rights, US and Texas history, and Political Science, he championed the establishment of a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Texas state holiday and served as a Tricentennial Commissioner for the City of San Antonio and is a member of the Bexar County Historical Commission.ABOUT SENTIA PUBLISHING:Sentia Publishing is a leading custom publisher for higher education and mass market authors. Sentia works with professors and educators to cut textbook prices for students, and to improve learning outcomes for all students across demographics. Sentia also works with authors to make their mass market and self-publishing dreams a reality. Sentia Publishing can be visited online at sentiapublishing. Media inquiries about books and authors should be directed to ....

