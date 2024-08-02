Champions Of Paris 2024 Olympic Games Visit Azerbaijan Olympic House In Paris

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Champions of Paris 2024 Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov
and Zelym Kotsoiev have visit Azerbaijan Olympic House in Paris,
Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov,
President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, Minister of Digital
Development and transport Rashad Nabiyev, Deputy Minister of Sports
Mariana Vasileva, Secretary General of the National Olympic
Committee (NOC) Azer Aliyev, NOC Vice-President Chingiz Huseynzade,
the Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva,
Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to UNESCO Elman Abdullayev,
Olympic and world champions, official representatives of
international organizations attended the event.
The participants of the ceremony greeted the champions of the
Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games with great joy and applause and
congratulated them on their victory.
Congratulating the athletes, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to
France Leyla Abdullayeva expressed her confidence that the number
of Olympic champions in the national team will increase in the
coming days.
NOC Vice-President Chingiz Huseynzade underlined that today is
the most significant day in the Olympic Movement of Azerbaijan.
"Azerbaijan won two gold medals in judo for the first time. It
is also significant that our country always wins in the 73 kg and
100 kg weight categories in judo. We are confident that Azerbaijan
will always win gold medals in these weight categories," the NOC
Vice-President emphasized.
During the event, the guests of the Azerbaijan Olympic House
were presented with publications about Azerbaijan's Olympic
history, as well as about the Azerbaijani athletes who participated
in the Olympic Games.
A film about the history of the Olympic movement of Azerbaijan
was shown on the monitors installed in the Azerbaijan Olympic
House, which operates at the Cultural Center of the Azerbaijani
Embassy in France .
In the artistic part of the event, singer Mardan Kazimov and his
band delighted the guests of the event with samples of national
music.
In conclusion, the participants of the event together performed
the song "Azerbaijan".
Azerbaijan Olympic House in Paris will operate in Paris during
the 2024 Summer Olympics. The victories of the Azerbaijani athletes
at Paris-2024 will be celebrated here.
The Azerbaijani Olympic team includes 48 athletes, who test
their strength in 15 sports.
Azerbaijan has reached the15th place in the medal standings at
the Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
The top three positions in the medal standings are occupied by
China (11 gold, 7 silver, 6 bronze), the United States (9 gold, 15
silver, 13 bronze), and host nation France (8 gold, 11 silver, 8
bronze).
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last from July 26 to
August 11, 2024.
