Three Anantnag Residents Killed In Road Accident North Kashmir's Kupwara

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least three persons died after a vehicle veered off road and fell into a gorge on Tanghdar-Teethwal road in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday, officials said.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the accident took place near Sikh bridge, resulting into the death of three individuals from Anantnag district.

The dead have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmed Khan (41) son of Ghulam Nabi Khan, Feroz Ahmed Pala (45) son of Abdul Salaam Pala and Nazir Ahmed Magray (55) son of Mohammad Sultan Magray–all Anantnag's Seer Hamdan.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident.