Bridal Wear Business Report 2024: Market To Reach $83.5 Billion By 2030
The global market for Bridal Wear is estimated at US$63.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$83.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the bridal wear market is driven by several factors including the rising disposable income among consumers, the influence of social media, and innovations in fabric and design technology. As economic conditions improve globally, more couples are investing in customized and high-end bridal gowns that reflect their unique personalities and relationship. Social media platforms not only inspire brides but also drive demand for the latest trends and designer wear, with influencers and celebrities setting trends.
Technological advancements in textiles, such as the development of eco-friendly fabrics and improved fitting technologies, are making bridal wear more comfortable, customizable, and accessible. These factors collectively contribute to a dynamic and growing market, with an increasing number of brides seeking the perfect blend of tradition and modernity in their wedding attire.
Key Insights:
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Offline Distribution Channel segment, which is expected to reach US$71.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.1%. The Online Distribution Channel segment is also set to grow at 3.7% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $28.0 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.1% CAGR to reach $8.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Giorgio Armani SpA, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Macy's, Inc., and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 396
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $63.4 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $83.5 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 4.0%
| Regions Covered
| Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Bridal Wear - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Bridal Wear Market: A Prelude The Changing Face Bridal Attire World Brands Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E) Global Market Outlook Bridal Wear Market Trends Shape Growth Opportunities Bridal Wear Market Trends: Sweet & Bitter Spots Growth Drivers in a Nutshell The Colossal Global Wedding Industry Drive Perennial Demand for Wedding Dresses Global Average Spending on Weddings by Country Global Wedding Spend by Expense Category
COMPETITION
Key Market Participants Designer Fortunes and Promotional Strategies Driven by Referrals Bridal Magazines: A Prime Advertising Medium Increasing Number of Brands Adopt Online Platform Global Designer Brands Eye Emerging Markets Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Micro Weddings Spur Interest in Unconventional Bridal Wear A Peek into Select Trends Role of Technology in Sustaining Bridal Retail Business AR/VR Technologies Gain Increased Adoption Emergence of Direct-to-Consumer Bridalwear Brands Experimentation & Individualism Drive the Emerging Themes and Popular Fashion Trends in Bridal Wear Market Product Premiumization Boosts Market Prospects Mass Market Gains Appeal Changing Strategies in Mass Market Retailers Mend Strategies to Thrive amid Changing Trends in Bridal Wear Market Social Media Influencers Drive Healthy Market Gains Digital Transformation in Wedding Industry Top Digital priorities for Retailers Traditional Wear Gets Redesigned as Lesser Number of Millennials Seek a Conventional Wedding Evolution of the Modern Informed Bride Information Sources Used by Millennial Brides Plus-Size Bridal Wear Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential Global Plus Size Market by Gender While Millennials and their Growing Extravagance Remain the Fundamental Growth Driver, the Industry Keeps a Watch on Generation Z Global Millennials Population by Region Generation Composition (In % of Total Population) Bridal Brands Shift Focus on Attracting Gen-Z Shoppers Average Age of Marriage for Women for Select Countries Same-Sex Wedding Legalization Bodes Well for Bridal Wear Brands Celebrities and Actresses Continue to Influence Market Fortunes Rise in Number of Non-Bridal Wear Retailers Ready-to-Wear, Lower Priced Wedding Dresses Continue to Cannibalize High-end Brands Rising Demand for Wedding Jewelry Benefit Market Expansion A Psychographic Profile of Bridal Jewelry Shoppers Self-Purchasing Trend, Bridal Demand and Young Customers Foster Growth of Platinum Jewelry Bridal Salons: A Propitious Niche Bridal Accessories: The Crowning Glory of a Bride's Attire Rental & Second-Hand Gowns Influence Revenues
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 242 Featured)
Giorgio Armani SpA LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Macy's, Inc. Iconix Brand Group, Inc. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB Gianni Versace Srl Oscar de la Renta JLM Couture, Inc. Harrods Ltd. Elie Saab Liban SAL (Elie Saab) Hanns-Jurgen KLEEMEIER Badgley Mischka LLC Dorothy Perkins LUNAR Moonlight Bridal
