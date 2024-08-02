Jiuzhaigou's 2Nd Intl. Ecotourism Season Opening

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JIUZHAIGOU, SICHUAN, CHINA, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On the evening of July 31, The Second International Ecotourism Season of Jiuzhaigou , themed "Indulge in the Fairy-tale Jiuzhaigou, Experience the Charm of Ecology," has started. In recent years, Jiuzhaigou, leveraging its unparalleled natural resources, has been committed to deeply integrating culture and tourism, driving the of a "World-class Ecotourism Destination" with remarkable achievements. As a result, an increasing number of local residents have benefited from the tourism industry, earning their livelihoods through it, while Jiuzhaigou has also attracted a growing number of visitors.The opening ceremony offered audiences a dual feast of culture and tourism, aiming to inherit and promote ethnic culture, enhance cultural strength, and showcase Jiuzhaigou's cultural and tourism resources, thereby deepening cultural and tourism cooperation. The ceremony commenced with a large-scale poetic and picturesque song-and-dance performance entitled "Landscape Becomes Art, Heavenly Secret Realm," which was divided into four chapters and seamlessly integrated various intangible cultural heritage elements of Jiuzhaigou, such as Nanping Tunes, Zhou Dance, and Dengga Ganzhou (Panda Dance), presenting the audience with a visually stunning spectacle imbued with human history and ecological beauty.Since the beginning of this year, Jiuzhaigou has not only strengthened management and improved service quality but also actively planned diverse themed marketing activities, implemented regional collaborative marketing strategies, organized cultural and tourism promotion events targeting key tourist markets, and further developed educational tourism routes. According to statistics, in the first half of the year, Jiuzhaigou welcomed 3.5 million tourists, a year-on-year increase of 23.8%, generating tourism revenue of 3.64 billion yuan, up 19.6% from the previous year. Notably, the cumulative number of inbound tourists reached over 133,000, indicating that inbound and outbound tourism is gradually emerging as a new highlight in Jiuzhaigou's tourism development.

