OKX Hosts Successful 'BTC Mixer Event' Featuring Stellar Lineup and Insightful Discussions

OKX Hosts Successful 'BTC Mixer Event' Featuring Lineup and Insightful Discussions

Last week, OKX hosted a 'OKX Mixer ft. ZetaChain & Portal ' event that coincided with 'Bitcoin 2024 - Nashville,' the world's largest gathering of enthusiasts.

Key Highlights from the OKX BTC Mixer:

Chandra, CEO of Portal to Bitcoin, praised OKX Wallet for its support of BTC and NFTs, highlighting its pioneering role in the space. He expressed enthusiasm for future collaborations, especially in game development and community education

Yanjun, CSO of Nubit, emphasized OKX Wallet's seamless integration with various infrastructures and protocols, noting its leading position in the Web3 space. He expressed satisfaction with the event's organization and setup.

Luke, CEO of Satlayer, said he's a big fan of OKX Wallet. Luke frequently uses it for various projects and airdrops. He appreciated the wallet's quick integration with different chains and looked forward to future collaborations.

Patrik, CEO of FlashBoys, expressed strong support for OKX Wallet, praising its brand and potential. He highlighted the capabilities of FlashBoys in providing access to Mempool data and wallet protection, expressing eagerness to collaborate further.

McKa, Founder of DogeFi, excited about potential collaborations with OKX Wallet, appreciating its compatibility with both EVM and Bitcoin.

Sankha Banerjee, Chief Protocol Economist of Babylon, highlighted Babylon's partnership with OKX Wallet in bringing staking to Bitcoin, expressing excitement for future collaborations and user engagement.

Anna, CMO of Matchain, expressed her enjoyment attending the event, noting the positive atmosphere and her reluctance to leave.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet . OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and 490+ decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn , making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

