Delhi School In Greater Kailash Area Receives Threat Via Email Police Say 'Legal Action Initiated'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An email was received at a school in Delhi's Greater Kailash area, threatening to blow up the school with a bomb, Delhi informed on August 2 as reported by news agency ANI. According to the police, the email claimed that a bomb was planted in the school yesterday. As per India Today report, the name of the school which received the threat mail is Summer Fields School in the Greater Kailash area. The report added that the school has been evacuated.

The Delhi police said that nothing has been found in the investigation and action has been initiated.



