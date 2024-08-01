Dental Floss Market Size To Worth USD 1074.50 Million By 2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global dental floss size is anticipated to grow from USD 600 million to USD 1074.50 million in 10 years. The market will experience rapid growth due to product innovations during the forecast period.

Newark, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 600 million in 2023 global dental floss marke t will reach USD 1074.50 million in 2033. An essential part of oral or dental hygiene is dental floss. It is equally crucial to brush and use mouthwash. It is used to clean teeth in between, which are frequently very hard for brushes to reach. Because of its structure, which resembles thread, dental floss may clean anything lodged between its tiny tooth spaces. Mostly, it's composed of Teflon or nylon. Dental floss efficiently prevents plaque, bad breath, cavities, and gingivitis when used in conjunction with brushing and mouthwashes. Because of its flexibility, the user can easily reach all the locations. Because of its strong tensile strength, it is not readily broken. It is durable. The market now offers biodegradable and environmentally friendly flosses given the advancements in material science. Professionals advise flossing since brushing is insufficient on its own. There are both immediate and long-term advantages to consistent tooth flossing for overall oral health. Any general store in the area has it. They are accessible and available in a range of shapes and sizes.



Key Insight of the Global Dental floss Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The region's market domination is shown by the high percentage of awareness regarding oral hygiene and the significance of brushing and flossing. The market is expanding due in part to factors like high rates of education, stronger support for dental health, and media and marketing initiatives that stress the value of good oral hygiene practices while pushing products. The industry is benefited by the robust network of hospitals and clinics as well as by experts raising awareness of oral hygiene. The market's expansion is further aided by products' accessibility via a strong infrastructure of distribution channels. Increased disposable income makes it possible for people to purchase these goods, which further propels the market's expansion.



In 2023, the waxed floss segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 55% and revenue of 330 million.



The product segment is divided into waxed floss, unwaxed floss, and dental tape.



In 2023, the offline segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 62% and revenue of 372 million.



The distribution channel segment is divided into offline and online.



Advancement in market



Introducing its biodegradable dental floss picks, SmartLifeCo, a renowned supplier of sustainable personal care products, is at the forefront of innovation once again. The new product offers a more environmentally friendly alternative to conventional dental floss sticks, with the goal of revolutionizing the oral hygiene market. Unlike traditional plastic floss picks, SmartLifeCo's biodegradable dental goods are made from plant-based materials and are intended to break down naturally in six months. This significantly reduces their environmental impact. The floss picks function exceptionally well in cleaning the spaces between teeth and along the gum line, despite their environmentally friendly design.



Market Dynamics



Driver: the increased knowledge of oral health and hygiene.



There will be a rise in demand for dental floss due to growing awareness of oral hygiene and general dental health. The increased availability of knowledge regarding oral health, its causes, and the habits that can effectively prevent oral health issues and preserve dental health has raised awareness of the issue. The general public's knowledge of it has increased as a result of the healthcare committee's education efforts and awareness programmes. Companies in the market are spending a lot of money on advertising efforts to spread the word about dental hygiene and oral health, as well as how their goods could help consumers achieve it. Moreover, maintaining good dental hygiene boosts self-esteem, which further increases the need for dental hygiene supplies. Consequently, rising awareness of the need of dental health and cleanliness will fuel rising demand. Consequently, the rising demand for dental floss-a necessary product for maintaining good oral health overall-will be a result of increased awareness of oral cleanliness and health.



Restraints: The challenge of using dental floss.



Dental floss is a substance that resembles thread and is used to clean the gaps between teeth. Sometimes the teeth are so closely spaced and crowded together that the floss finds it challenging to pass through. Furthermore, it is challenging to move hands back and forth inside the mouth to clean the crevices between teeth. Frustration might result from it, and most people end up skipping the routine completely. It can take a lot of time, which is undesirable in today's hectic society. It is significantly more annoying for old people, children, and anyone wearing braces. Ineffective usage of dental floss is another result of its complexity. As a result, the market's growth will be constrained by the difficulty of using dental floss.



Opportunities: Product and design innovations.



Dental floss's shortcomings, such as its time-consuming flossing procedure and difficulty of use, have prompted designers to create new products that are simpler to use. For example, a greater acceptance of dental floss across all age groups can be attributed to the usage of softer materials for sensitive gums. Flossing is more comfortable with the softer, more compassionate materials. Compared to traditional flossing, dental floss with handles is now easier to use and manoeuvre around the mouth, saving time and aggravation. Because it makes flossing more convenient, more people start flossing and maintain the habit. Additionally, it causes kids to pick up the habits and carry them into adulthood. Thus, throughout the projection period, the market's expansion will be driven by improvements in product and design that result in dental floss that is more user-friendly, ergonomic, and comfortable.



Challenges: Alternatives for dental hygiene.



Product innovations has led to introduction of alternative products to floss teeth in a faster and comfortable manner. Individuals prefer brushing and mouthwashes only and skip flossing given the time it takes and frustration it causes while using. Therefore, market players have introduced products like water flossers. It is high velocity water stream that flushes out anything stuck between the teeth with water. It is easy to use and effectively clear all the food particles and other debris. Furthermore, innovations in brushes which have changed their design to effectively clean between teeth also serve as a good alternative to flossing. Therefore, alternatives methods of flossing with new product innovations will challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global dental floss market are:



. Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

. Colgate-Palmolive Company

. Dr. Fresh, LLC

. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

. Lion Corporation

. Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc.

. Procter & Gamble

. Shantou Oral Health Co. Ltd

. The Humble Co.

. Water Pik, Inc.



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Product



. Waxed Floss

. Unwaxed Floss

. Dental Tape



By Distribution Channel



. Offline

. Online



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



