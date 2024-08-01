Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Expands Its Footprint In The Mid-Atlantic With Two Acquisitions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RUTLAND, Vt., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company (the“Company”), announced that it has acquired two solid waste businesses with operations in the Mid-Atlantic, LMR Disposal LLC (“LMR”), which closed on July 1, 2024, and Whitetail Disposal, Inc. (“Whitetail”), which closed on August 1, 2024.



The acquisitions include collection operations across eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey, complementing the Company's existing operations in the Mid-Atlantic. The Company expects to generate over $100 million of total annualized revenues from the two acquisitions.

“We are very excited about the acquisitions of Whitetail and LMR as they represent continued execution against our disciplined growth strategy, further expanding our operations in the Mid-Atlantic where we are densifying and expanding operations,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella Waste Systems, Inc.“Both businesses fit nicely with our existing regional platform acquired last year and present us with additional growth opportunities.”

“We are pleased to welcome the hardworking employees of Whitetail and LMR to our team, and we look forward to partnering with the prior owners to help ensure a smooth transition for our new customers and operations,” Casella said.“It is clear the emphasis on people and community has helped support the success of these great businesses. We are committed to consistent and reliable service to our new customers, and we are eager to build upon this by introducing our differentiated resource solutions service offerings and capabilities to their respective customer bases.”

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides resource management expertise and services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services in the eastern United States. For further information, investors contact Charlie Wohlhuter, Director of Investor Relations at (802) 772-2230; media contact Jeff Weld, Vice President of Communications at (802) 772-2234; or visit the Company's website at

