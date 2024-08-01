Cobb County Democratic Committee Chair, Essence Johnson Statement On The Say It To Her Face Rally On August 3Rd, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Essence JohnsonMARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Essence Johnson , Chair of the Cobb County Democratic Committee released the following statement:Cobb County Democrats to Hold Dual Sign Waiving Rallies Saturday.In response to the presidential nominee visiting Georgia on Saturday, the Cobb County Democratic Committee will hold rallies in Smyrna and Marietta to highlight the clear choice for Cobb County Voters in the Presidential Election this November.The Say It To Her Face sign rally will be held from 1-2 p.m. in Marietta (East Cobb) and Smyrna.“Vice President Harris is an extremely accomplished woman with a stellar track record of leadership and public service,” said Party Chair Essence Johnson.“In just two weeks she has united the Democratic Party on a national scale and created a political environment that truly welcomes everyone."In contrast, her Republican challenger has not aligned with this message of unity. His rhetoric includes offensive language, racially insensitive remarks, and policies that suggest a return to the past. Donald continues to lie, falsely taking credit for the accomplishments of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden such as lower unemployment, new manufacturing jobs, and lower insulin costs.“Donald Trump has had a lot to say about Vice President Harris, but refuses to meet her on the debate stage,” said Johnson.“He is slinking into town days after the vice president left just so he can run his mouth some more. He knows he cannot go toe to toe with her in person.”Trump's sudden decision to court Georgia voters after ignoring them for months has not gone unnoticed by Cobb County Voters.The last time the former president came to Georgia was in March. Since then, he has racked up convictions, liabilities, and campaign stops, but hasn't returned to the nation's newest swing state until now.“We are less than 100 days until the election and suddenly Donald remembers that Georgia exists.“Oh no, we are going to call him out on that,” said Johnson.“He is crawling back to Georgia voters hoping they will hand him the election, but just like in 2020 the answer is 'get lost!'”On August 1, 2020, polls showed Trump leading Biden in the State of Georgia by almost two points. However, just a few months later, Georgia denied Trump the state's 16 electoral votes.Four years later polling shows a virtual tie between Harris and Trump after only two weeks of her candidacy. After Trump's constant missteps among black voters, the Cobb County Democrats are predicting the vice president to close the gap in the polls and win the state like President Joe Biden did in 2020.“We need a leader who is sharp and smart,” said Johnson.“In my view, Trump does not meet these criteria, as reflected in his decisions and statements. Our support is completely behind Vice President Kamala Harris."Registration is required to attend the Say It To Her Face! rallies. Please go to mobilize to register.Many thanks for your continued support and remember to PROTECT OUR DEMOCRACY,Essence Johnson, Acting Chair, Cobb County Democratic Committee...This letter is authorized by the Cobb County Democratic Committee.

Essence Johnson

Cobb County Democratic Committee Acting Chairwoman

