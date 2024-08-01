Nina Gonzalez Ranked Number 60 On NAHREP's Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity announces that Nina Gonzalez has ranked number 60 on the 2024

NAHREP Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators Awards. This accolade recognizes the top-producing Latino originators in the U.S., celebrating their commitment to excellence and service in the mortgage industry. The recognition further amplifies Rate Companies' ongoing commitment to working with underserved communities to transform the lending experience.

Nina Gonzalez, who closed 63 transactions with a volume of $17,795,033, is recognized as a dedicated professional who understands that every client has unique financial goals. She takes the time to understand her clients' visions, recommending smart mortgage solutions that align with their unique needs.

"We are incredibly proud of Nina's achievement," said David Dickey, President and Chief Production Officer of Guaranteed Rate Affinity. "Her tireless service to her clients and communities, as well as her outstanding performance exemplify the values we uphold at Guaranteed Rate Affinity. We all agree – Nina's ability to connect with and support the Spanish-speaking community is second to none and incredibly aligned with our company's values. She truly deserves this industry recognition."

"I am honored to be recognized by NAHREP and to be among such esteemed professionals," said Gonzalez. "This achievement is a testament to the trust my clients place in me and the support from my amazing team at Guaranteed Rate Affinity. I look forward to continuing to help my clients achieve their homeownership dreams."

Guaranteed Rate Affinity values Nina's contribution and believes that her recognition will further enhance the company's ability to assist Spanish-speaking clients, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry and in the mission to transform the homebuying and lending experience for all Americans.

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services (NYSE: HOUS ), which owns some of the most recognized and respected real estate brands in the industry. The innovative JV has funded more than $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere's real estate, brokerage and relocation subsidiaries. Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to Anywhere brokers coast-to-coast, assuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today's competitive market. Guaranteed Rate Affinity also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country–helping employers improve their employees' relocation experience by putting the customer first, providing the customer the ease and security of digital mortgages and offering low rates with loans personalized to each customer's needs. Guaranteed Rate owns a controlling 50.1% stake of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and Anywhere owns 49.9%. Visit grarate for more information.

