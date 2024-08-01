Bitget Enables Early Access To Swell Network (SWELL) Tokens Via Premarket

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world's leading exchange and Web3 company, has added trending liquid restaking Swell Network's native tokens SWELL to Premarket for early access and trading. Users now have the opportunity to trade SWELL before its official spot trading on various exchanges. This listing provides an advanced trading window, enabling users to engage with SWELL token ahead of its official market release.

Swell is a non-custodial staking protocol with liquid staking and restaking experience, simplifying access to DeFi, and restaking services on Ethereum. With Swell, users are able to earn passive income by staking or restaking ETH to earn both blockchain rewards and restaked AVS rewards, and in return be provided with a yield-bearing liquid token (LST or LRT) to hold or participate in the wider DeFi ecosystem to earn additional yield.

Bitget's Pre-market platform is a strategic tool for traders and investors seeking early access to promising tokens. By allowing users to trade tokens like SWELL before they are available on the broader market, Bitget aims to provide a comprehensive solution for both novice and experienced traders. This feature empowers users to engage in early trading activities, potentially capitalizing on market movements before the general public.

Pre-market trading on Bitget provides an over-the-counter platform for new coins before their official listing. This feature facilitates peer-to-peer transactions, allowing buyers and sellers to agree on prices and secure liquidity in advance. Participants can acquire coins at optimal prices and complete delivery at a mutually agreed time, without the need for sellers to initially own the coins.

Bitget has consistently expanded its market share in both spot and derivatives trading among centralized exchanges. With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in popular and valuable projects, the platform is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 800 coins and over 900 pairs, including tokens from ecosystems such as Ethereum, Solana, Base, and more recently TON. Launched in April 2024, Bitget's Pre-market platform has given users early access to 150+ high-profile projects, including EigenLayer (EIGEN), Zerolend (ZERO), Notcoin (NOT), ZkSync (ZKSYNC) and more. With the addition of Swell Network (SWELL), Bitget continues to expand its offerings, providing users with opportunities to invest in new projects.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).

