Parker Waichman LLP Condemns Recent Plea Deal In 9/11 Mastermind Case

Parker Waichman LLP, a national law firm representing 9/11 and their loved ones strongly condemns the recent plea deal reached by the United States with Khalid Mohammed, the alleged mastermind behind the September 11, 2001, attacks, and two of his co-defendants as reported by

The plea agreement, announced by the Defense Department, allows Mohammed and his co-defendants, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin' Attash and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi, to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in exchange for life sentences instead of facing the death penalty. This decision comes after decades of legal complications and delays that have hindered the trial process.

"We are deeply disappointed and appalled by this plea agreement," said Jerrold S. Parker, the founding attorney at Parker Waichman LLP. "The horrific events of 9/11 forever changed the lives of countless individuals, and justice demands that those responsible face the full weight of the law. This deal, which spares the perpetrators from the possibility of the death penalty, is an affront to the victims and their loved ones who have waited over two decades for justice."

Mohammed, known as KSM, was captured in Pakistan in 2003 and charged in 2008 with a litany of crimes including terrorism, conspiracy, and murder in violation of the law of war. The case has been plagued by legal challenges, particularly concerning the admissibility of evidence, resulting in prolonged delays and stalled proceedings.

"This plea agreement undermines the principles of justice and accountability," added attorney

Jerrold S. Parker. "Our firm stands with the 9/11 victims and their loved ones

in condemning the decision to offer a plea bargain that eliminates the potential for the death penalty and urging the government to reconsider its approach to handling cases of such magnitude and impact in the future."

Parker Waichman LLP remains committed to supporting the 9/11 community and advocating for the rights of victims and their loved ones. The firm continues to assist individuals with 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund claims

ensuring they receive the compensation they deserve.

Parker Waichman LLP is a national law firm dedicated to advocating for the rights of 9/11 victims and their loved ones. With a commitment to achieving justice and holding wrongdoers accountable, the firm has recovered billions of dollars for its clients. Parker Waichman LLP handles a wide range of personal injury cases, including 9/11 victim claims, medical malpractice, defective products, and more.

