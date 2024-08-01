Hakeem Adebiyi's Publishes Book The Sales Acceleration Formula: 5 Easy Steps To Accelerate Your Sales

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In December 4, 2020, Hakeem Adebiyi 's latest book, "The Sales Acceleration Formula: 5 Easy Steps to Accelerate Your Sales ," made waves in the literary world, for readers and professionals alike with its innovative approach to sales strategy. Drawing on years of experience as a Director, Serial Entrepreneur, and Revolutionary Sales Trainer, Adebiyi presents a breakthrough method that promises to propel business growth to new heights.In "The Sales Acceleration Formula," Adebiyi emphasizes the importance of skill and preparation in achieving consistent and rapid sales results. He rejects the notion of relying on luck, quoting entrepreneur Jim Rohn: "Practice is just as valuable as a sale. The sale will make you a living; the skill will make you a fortune." With this philosophy in mind, Adebiyi introduces a defined and proven process that guarantees reproducible success, whether you're new to sales or a seasoned Sales Director.The book outlines five easy steps to accelerate sales, including targeting the right accounts, identifying key decisions, developing a compelling sales presentation, and implementing effective objection-handling techniques. Following these steps will enable readers to achieve measurable results and drive business growth with confidence.In a statement, Adebiyi explains his motivation for writing the book: "I wrote 'The Sales Acceleration Formula' to share a breakthrough sales implementation strategy that I've developed over years of experience in the field. My hope is that readers will take away actionable insights and techniques that they can apply to their own sales efforts, leading to sustained success and growth for their businesses."Indeed, Adebiyi's book is an opportunity to transform sales approach and accelerate a business growth. Join the legion of satisfied clients across the globe who have implemented "The Sales Acceleration Formula" in their organizations. The book is available for purchase on Amazon.About The AuthorHakeem Adebiyi is a Director, Serial Entrepreneur and Revolutionary Sales Trainer, and an author. Hakeem will help you to target the right accounts based on potential and probability and identify the decisions you are trying to influence.

