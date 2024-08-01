Process Automation And Instrumentation Market Worth $98.6 Billion In 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the global process automation and instrumentation industry . In Asia Pacific, the demand for process automation and instrumentation solutions is due to rapid industrialization in countries like China, India, and Vietnam which is driving the demand for efficient and automated production processes. The region has shown investments in research and developments while increasing the adoption of advanced technologies, thereby boosting demand for automation solutions. And the government policies aimed at promoting automation and digitalization is further boosts the market. The region's established industries, such as pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, also boost the demand for process automation solutions.
Major companies operating in this process automation and instrumentation companies
include ABB (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Siemens (Germany), General Electric Company (US), and Schneider Electric (France).
