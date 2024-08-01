MENAFN - PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --August 1, the birthday of Jerry Garcia, lead guitarist and co-founder of the Grateful Dead, is an auspicious date for enthusiasts worldwide.

This year, to commemorate the iconic guitarist-singer-songwriter and counterculture legend's 82nd birthday, the Sausalito Center for the Arts will host a special art exhibit titled "The Art of Jerry Garcia," with an opening concert by the Keystone Revisited

Band, led by bassist Tony Saunders, son of the late, great keyboardist and frequent Garcia collaborator, Merl Saunders.

Jerry Garcia and Merl Suanders perform "What's Goin' On" Live @ Keystone Berkeley

California Mission Watercolor by Jerry Garcia

Jerry Garcia Photo credits: Elliot Newhouse

Continue Reading

The Jerry Garcia Foundation

has donated a collection of 30 museum quality giclées to the Sausalito Center for the Arts for the month-long exhibit. All art sale proceeds will benefit the gallery.

The opening reception concert begins at 5:30 pm PST.

The Foundation invites virtual travelers worldwide to participate and explore the exhibit online in the

Neverworld Grid

metaverse.



The Neverworld Grid is a beautiful virtual world established by digital artist Govega Sachertorte. Govega. and her gifted team of artists have replicated images of the gallery and the nearby San Francisco Bay Area. Artist Nexus Storm has included a digital version of the Golden Gate Bridge.



For this special metaverse component, the Sausalito Center for the Arts will feature a computer monitor in the gallery, showing avatars attending the virtual concert.

All are welcome to participate in the virtual component. Entry to the virtual event is free of charge. It is suggested that you login and create your avatar in advance of the concert. Login and registration information is here:



The concert can also be viewed on the BayAreaLivestreams' YouTube channel:

An artist from childhood, Garcia was painting in oils by the age of 17. Given his natural sense of visual aesthetics, he later came to think of himself as "an artist who played music." He attended the San Francisco Art Institute as a teenager and continued to paint throughout his prodigious music career, working in oils, acrylics, watercolors. and pen and ink. His art continues to tour in exhibits in the U.S. and Europe.

This

exhibition includes behind-the-scenes rock 'n' roll photography from Carol Scott, a British photographer who worked in America from 1975 to 1985. A graduate from the University of London who later studied photography at Laney College in Oakland, Scott photographed Bay Area performances by Frank Zappa, John Lee Hooker, Bonnie Raitt, Etta James, Rod Stewart, Willie Nelson and Jerry Garcia. Her photograph of Mick Jagger is part of the Permanent Collection in London's National Portrait Gallery. She has been keeping her collection of hidden, unseen photographs for over 40 years and will exhibit the work for the first time at the Sausalito Center for the Arts.

Additionally, patrons attending the month-long exhibit at the Sausalito Center for the Arts can view a private never-before-seen collection of Grateful Dead memorabilia, including autographed album covers and posters as well as artwork by legendary psychedelic artists such as Stanley Mouse, Alton Kelley and Rick Griffin.

The gala opening night event commemorating Jerry's birthday on August 1 will include refreshments to compliment the cosmic jams and vibrant art.

For additional information please visit:



Sausalito Center for the Arts

The Sausalito Center For The Arts is a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit Organization, with a mission to enrich the cultural experience of Marin and unite the community through diverse artistic expression for the benefit of all.

Neverworld Grid

Founded in 2015, Neverworld Grid is a virtual online open simulator metaverse. Digital artist Govega Sachertorte founded Neverworld, a community built by 3D content creators.



The Jerry Garcia Foundation

The Jerry Garcia Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports environmental, artistic and humanitarian causes through the beauty of music and art. Jerry's daughter, Keelin, and his wife, Manasha, established the foundation in honor of the musician, artist and visionary. Staying true to Jerry's vision, the foundation embraces the idea that music and art bring great healing to the world.

SOURCE Jerry Garcia Foundation