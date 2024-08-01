Delhi UPSC Aspirants' Death: Court Grants Bail To SUV Driver Manuj Kathuria
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Tis Hazari Court grants bail to Manuj Kathuria, the SUV driver, arrested in connection with the tragic deaths of three students, who drowned in a waterlogged basement at a coaching centre in Old Rajendra Nagar on July 27.
The Delhi Police on Thursday told a court here that they have decided to drop harsher charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the SUV driver in the coaching centre death case.
Kathuria was accused of driving his Force Gurkha car through the street that was flooded by rainwater, causing the water to swell and breach the gates of the three-storey building housing the coaching centre and inundate the basement.
