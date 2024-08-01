The International Awards Associate (IAA) Proudly Announces Its First Ever Winners For 2024 NY Digital Awards: Season 1

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 NY Digital Awards S1 Full Results Announced

2024 NY Digital Awards S2 Call for Entries

The 2024 NY Digital Awards has officially concluded its first ever season, and now reveals its list of global winners to the public.

- Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 2024 NY Digital Awards has officially concluded its first ever season, and now reveals its list of global winners to the public. Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), this award program honors outstanding achievements in a variety of digital realms, recognizing the finest minds in digital creation on both local brilliance and international achievements.

In its inaugural competition, the NY Digital Awards attracted hundreds of entries from all around the world, including the United States, Canada, Italy, China, and more. This broad global representation demonstrates ground-breaking achievements and significant contributions towards the advancement in the industry, ensuring every aspect of digital creativity is recognized.

Notable Winners of Season 1

Following a meticulous evaluation of diverse and innovative entries, the NY Digital Awards has adopted an international stance, recognizing works worldwide. Some of these notable agencies and companies include HONOR , Thrill One Sports and Entertainment, Gladstone Media, ByDzyne Inc., CalmWave, The Anything Group, Jennings Social Media & MarTech, as well as TWILIO, highlighting the rising prominence of the competition.

Visit the official NY Digital Awards website to view the complete list of winners: .

“In an age defined by digital innovation, it's inspiring to see the ingenuity and creativity of our industry's leaders,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.“Heartfelt congratulations to the winners for their exceptional contributions, showcasing the future of digital creativity through their outstanding projects. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our esteemed judges, whose dedication and vision will surely inspire others to strive for new achievements.”

Grand Jury Panel

This season, the competition welcomed a distinguished group of industry leaders as jurors to assess entries in the NY Digital Awards. Each entry underwent thorough evaluation based on established industry standards, ensuring quality and consistency, while the blind judging method guaranteed that all submissions were assessed solely on their individual merits, free from any external influences.

This very panel include respected names such as Yeon Yoon (Amazon), Yiting Zhang (Sony Interactive Entertainment), Robert Mitchell (Driving Growth), Vijay Yadav (Brooklyn Health), Robert Mitchell (United Arab Emirates), and many others.

“This year's winners are pioneers leading the industry's transformation!” exclaimed Thomas.“We are proud to celebrate these visionaries who are shaping the future of the digital landscape. Their groundbreaking efforts are both remarkable and inspirational, setting new standards of digital excellence, both in creativity and technological advancement.”

Season 2 Now Open for Entries

The NY Digital Awards is pleased to announce the official opening of submissions for its second season in 2024, inviting state-of-the-art digital marvels from around the globe. The Early Bird Deadline will fall on August 27, 2024, with the Final Extension Deadline on November 29, 2024. The complete list of winners will then be officially announced on December 18, 2024.

About NY Digital Awards

The NY Digital Awards is a prestigious platform that recognizes the brilliant minds shaping the future of digital media, from cutting-edge websites, videos, and mobile applications to compelling digital marketing campaigns and interactive online experiences. By spotlighting the best in the industry, the award sets the standard for excellence, encouraging professionals and emerging talents alike to push the boundaries of digital creativity.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.



Emily T.

International Awards Associate Inc

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram