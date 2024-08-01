Rimini Street Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial And Operating Results

Select Second Quarter 2024 Highlights



Revenue was $103.1 million for the 2024 second quarter, a decrease of 3.1% compared to $106.4 million for the same period last year.

U.S. revenue was $51.5 million for the 2024 second quarter, a decrease of 4.7% compared to $54.0 million for the same period last year.

International revenue was $51.7 million for the 2024 second quarter, a decrease of 1.5% compared to $52.4 million for the same period last year.

Annualized Recurring Revenue was $399.4 million for the 2024 second quarter, a decrease of 2.6% compared to $410.1 million for the same period last year.

Active Clients as of June 30, 2024 were 3,007, a decrease of 0.6% compared to 3,026 Active Clients as of June 30, 2023.

Revenue Retention Rate was 88% for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2024 and 94% for the comparable period ended June 30, 2023.

Subscription revenue was $99.9 million, which accounted for 96.8% of total revenue for the 2024 second quarter, compared to subscription revenue of $102.5 million, which accounted for 96.3% of total revenue for the same period last year.

Gross margin was 59.1% for the 2024 second quarter compared to 63.0% for the same period last year.

Operating income (loss) was an operating loss of $(0.8) million for the 2024 second quarter compared to operating income of $10.3 million for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP Operating Income was $6.4 million for the 2024 second quarter compared to $14.9 million for the same period last year.

Net income (loss) was a net loss of $(1.1) million for the 2024 second quarter compared to net income of $4.3 million for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP Net Income was $6.1 million for the 2024 second quarter compared to $8.8 million for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2024 second quarter was $8.8 million compared to $15.8 million for the same period last year.

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders was a loss per share of $(0.01) for the 2024 second quarter compared to earnings per share of $0.05 for the same period last year.

Cash and short-term investments of $134.2 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $140.7 million at June 30, 2023.

Reorganization Costs of $3.2 million were incurred during the second quarter of 2024 as the Company began a process to evaluate and optimize its cost structure through a headcount reduction. The Company expects to incur additional reorganization costs during the third quarter of 2024. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company paid 0.3 million of the reorganization costs. Additionally, after careful consideration, the Company has decided to wind down the offering of services for Oracle PeopleSoft products. This includes the Company's Rimini SupportTM, Rimini ManageTM and Rimini ConsultTM services. As the Company provides services for Oracle PeopleSoft products to clients globally, the wind-down process is expected to take place over several phases and will likely take a year or longer before the Company is able to cease providing all Oracle PeopleSoft services. Revenue related to providing services for Oracle PeopleSoft products accounted for approximately $36.1 million, or 8%, of fiscal year 2023 revenue and $16.6 million, or 8%, of first half 2024 revenue, respectively.

Select Second Quarter 2024 Operating Highlights



Announced representative new clients who switched to, or existing clients who expanded their agreements with, Rimini Street, including:



Ricoh Company Ltd. , a global leader in image processing and digital transformation solutions, has selected Rimini SupportTM and Rimini ProtectTM, for Oracle EBS and Oracle Database environments.



Sunway Group , Malaysia's leading conglomerate, has selected Rimini ONETM, Rimini Street's powerful combination of Rimini SupportTM and Rimini ManageTM services, for their Oracle JD Edwards platform.



Americanas Group , a leading Brazilian retailer, has selected Rimini ManageTM, to drive operational efficiencies across SAP ECC 6, S/4HANA and RISE platforms.

Pacific Healthcare Group , the leading sales and marketing services organization for the Southeast Asian healthcare industry, has selected Rimini SupportTM for Oracle Technology and Oracle Database.

Announced the launch of Rimini SupportTM, Rimini ProtectTM and Rimini ConsultTM services for VMware Products in a first-of-its-kind comprehensive third-party offering.

Announced the appointment of proven Senior Executive Steve Hershkowitz as new EVP and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Announced the appointment of seasoned SaaS and Professional Services Executive Martyn Hoogakker as GVP and General Manager for the EMEA Region.

Shared the independent survey findings of nearly 3,000 global CFOs and CIO revealing a common focus on and prioritization of results and ROI from IT investments, to manage increasing organizational complexity and rising IT costs.

Honored with two prestigious Stevie® 2024 Awards , a Silver Stevie for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year, and a Bronze Stevie for Woman of the Year in Customer Service awarded to Robin Weiss, VP of Oracle Application Support Services.

Recognized by India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces 2024 as top 20th in Nation for“Excelling People Practices” and“High Trust Culture.”

Recognized by TrustRadius as winner of four 2024 Top Rated Awards , for Implementation Services, Consulting and Advisory Services, IT Professional Services, and Managed IT Services categories. Closed nearly 7,700 support cases and delivered close to 2,800 tax, legal and regulatory updates to clients across 23 countries, while achieving an average client satisfaction rating on the Company's support delivery and onboarding services of more than 4.9 out of 5.0 (where 5.0 is rated excellent).

2024 Business Outlook

The Company is continuing to suspend guidance until there is more clarity around impacts from current litigation activity before the U.S. Federal courts in the Company's ongoing litigation with Oracle.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Rimini Street will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the second quarter 2024 results and potentially select third quarter 2024 performance-to-date commentary at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on July 31, 2024. A live webcast of the event will be available on Rimini Street's Investor Relations site at Rimini Street IR events link and directly via the webcast link . Dial-in participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-800-836-8184. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the event.

Company's Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain“non-GAAP financial measures.” Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This non-GAAP information supplements and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with disclosures required by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the financial tables within this press release. Presented under the heading“About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Key Metrics” is a description and explanation of our non-GAAP financial measures.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures, why we believe they are meaningful and how they are calculated is also included under the heading“About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Key Metrics.”

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software and a Salesforce and AWS partner. The Company has operations globally and offers a comprehensive family of unified solutions to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize enterprise application, database, and technology software, and enables clients to achieve better business outcomes, significantly reduce costs and reallocate resources for innovation. To date, over 5,600 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector, and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted enterprise software solutions provider. To learn more, please visit riministreet , and connect with Rimini Street on X (formerly known as Twitter) , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn . (IR-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“currently,”“estimate,”“expect,”“future,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“outlook,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“seem,”“seek,”“should,”“will,”“would” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street's business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, adverse developments in and costs associated with defending pending litigation or any new litigation, including the disposition of pending motions to appeal and any new claims; additional expenses to be incurred in order to comply with injunctions against certain of our business practices and the impact on future period revenue and costs; changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including the impact of any recessionary economic trends and changes in foreign exchange rates, as well as general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which we operate and the industries in which our clients operate; the evolution of the enterprise software management and support landscape and our ability to attract and retain clients and further penetrate our client base; significant competition in the software support services industry; customer adoption of our expanded portfolio of products and services and products and services we expect to introduce; our ability to grow our revenue, manage our cost of revenue and accurately forecast revenue; the expected impact of recent and anticipated future reductions in our workforce and associated reorganization costs; estimates of our total addressable market and expectations of client savings relative to use of other providers; variability of timing in our sales cycle; risks relating to retention rates, including our ability to accurately predict retention rates; the loss of one or more members of our management team; our ability to attract and retain additional qualified personnel, including sales personnel, and retain key personnel; our business plan, our ability to grow in the future and our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; our plans to wind down the offering of services for Oracle PeopleSoft products; our need and ability to raise equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth initiatives; risks associated with global operations; our ability to prevent unauthorized access to our information technology systems and other cybersecurity threats, protect the confidential information of our employees and clients and comply with privacy regulations; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand and intellectual property; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in tax laws or unfavorable outcomes of tax positions we take, or a failure by us to establish adequate tax reserves; the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters; our credit facility's ongoing debt service obligations and financial and operational covenants on our business and related interest rate risk, including uncertainty from the transition to SOFR or other interest rate benchmarks; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; the amount and timing of repurchases, if any, under our stock repurchase program and our ability to enhance stockholder value through such program; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street's equity securities; catastrophic events that disrupt our business or that of our clients; and those discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in Rimini Street's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on July 31, 2024, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street's future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street's assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

© 2024 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved.“Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.