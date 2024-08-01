Userlane And Pwc Expand Partnership To Accelerate Digital Transformation In Enterprises

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Wolfgang Hufnagel, Manager at PwC , GERMANY , August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Userlane, a leading Digital Adoption Platform(DAP), is thrilled to announce the expansion of its existing partnership with PwC, one of the world's largest professional services networks. As part of this enhanced collaboration, PwC will now serve as an official distributor of Userlane, broadening the reach and impact of Userlane's Digital Adoption Platform .As an official distributor of Userlane, PwC will facilitate the deployment of Userlane's DAP as a one-stop shop across its extensive network of enterprise clients, driving comprehensive digital transformation initiatives. This data-driven approach will empower PwC to optimize the application landscape for its clients, ensuring effective utilization of SaaS applications and providing insights to enhance digital transformation efforts.“Our collaboration with Userlane aligns with our commitment to support our clients in their digital journeys,” said Wolfgang Hufnagel, Manager at PwC.“By leveraging Userlane's advanced analytics and DAP capabilities, we can provide deeper insights and more effective change management strategies, ultimately enhancing technology adoption and organizational efficiency.”PwC will utilize Userlane HEART analytics capabilities to identify shadow IT, monitor application adoption, and analyze usage patterns. By further integrating Userlane's DAP with its extensive change management expertise and project experience, PwC aims to significantly improve technology adoption rates within client organizations.“Following our partnership expansion with Userlane, we will continue strengthening our enablement service offering and further develop our PwC HXM University to accelerate our clients' HR digitalization journey,“ said Alexander Pahl, Partner at PwC.This expanded partnership underscores the growing importance and recognition of the Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) category in the current business environment, highlighting Userlane's relevance and value in driving digital transformation across enterprises.“We are excited to deepen our partnership with PwC, a global leader in professional services. This expansion signifies a major milestone for Userlane as we continue to drive digital adoption and transformation across enterprises worldwide,” said Hartmut Hahn, CEO of Userlane.“PwC's extensive expertise and global reach will be instrumental in delivering our innovative solutions to a broader audience, ensuring organizations can fully realize the benefits of their digital initiatives.”For more information about the expanded partnership between Userlane and PwC, please visit or .About Userlane: Userlane helps companies unlock the full potential of their software, making employees more productive and IT spending more efficient. Userlane's innovative Digital Adoption Solution eliminates digital friction and cuts software waste by enabling enterprises to discover which applications are used within the organization. It helps understand areas where people struggle and improves software usage with real-time guidance through company-specific processes directly within the application.About PwC: PwC is a global network of professional services firms committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory, and tax services. With a strong focus on innovation and technology, PwC helps organizations solve complex business challenges and achieve sustainable growth.

