Electricity, Agriculture Ministers Discuss Solar-Powered Solutions For Egyptian Poultry Farms

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Electricity and Ministers met Wednesday to discuss challenges facing the poultry sector and announced plans to install solar panels on poultry farms across the country.

The meeting, held at the of Electricity and headquarters in Alamein, brought together Mahmoud Essmat, the electricity minister, and Alaa Farouk, his counterpart in agriculture, along with senior officials from both departments.

The ministers focused on improving the electricity to poultry farms, ensuring compliance with regulations, and supporting the sector's growth.

“Improving service quality in all sectors is a top priority, especially in the critical and vital poultry sector, which is linked to food security,” Essmat said.

The poultry industry is a key component of Egypt's food security strategy, and the government has been working to support its growth. The meeting comes amid efforts by Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly to find comprehensive solutions to ensure stable electricity supplies for poultry farms nationwide.

The ministers reviewed the distribution of poultry farms and their power sources across various governorates and regions. A new proposal was introduced, involving the installation of solar panels on poultry farms to provide daytime electricity, complemented by power from the national grid at night.

This initiative, supported by a funding agreement with a bank, is part of the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy's plan to expand the use of renewable energy. Special financing incentives will be available for farm owners and the private sector, which will oversee the implementation of the project. The ministers agreed on the necessity of activating this initiative to ensure a reliable electricity supply for poultry farms.

“This initiative aligns with the government's policy to support private investment and overcome obstacles hindering its natural role in driving a strong economy,” Essmat said.

The solar panels will provide electricity during daylight hours, with the national grid supplying power at night. The government will offer financial incentives to encourage farm owners to participate in the project.

“We aim to advance this promising industry, increase production and investment in poultry and table eggs, and meet citizens' essential needs for poultry products,” Farouk said.

The agriculture minister added that the initiative will help poultry farm owners modernise their facilities and reduce costs.

Farouk also mentioned potential collaboration with the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy to launch the solar energy initiative, which includes offering accessible financing through the Egyptian Agricultural Bank. This initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden on poultry farmers and promote industry growth.

Both ministers emphasised the importance of the project in expanding the use of renewable energy and reducing fuel consumption.