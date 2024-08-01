Russian Border Guards Leave Yerevan's Zvartnots Airport At Armenia's Request

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On 31 July, Russian border guards left Yerevan's Zvartnots airport, after which Armenian border guards will begin serving there on 1 August without the participation of Russians.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the opposition Telegram channe Astra.

During the official transfer of authority ceremony, Lieutenant General Roman Holubitsky, Head of the Border Guard Department of the Russian Security Servi e in Armenia, and Edgar Unanyan, Commander of the Border of the Armenian National Security Service, signed a protocol on the transfer of Yerevan to the protection of the state border at the Zvartnots border checkpoint.

Russian border guards had been working at this airport for 32 years.

As Ukrinform reported, in early March, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that Armenian border guards had sent a letter to the Russian border troops in Armenia, stressing that they had gained sufficient experience, skills and capabilities to carry out border control at Zvartnots without the help of the Russian side .

At the same time, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan said that Armenia insists on the withdrawal of Russian border guards from the Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan.