Border Guards Show How They Destroyed Two Russian Tanks In Kharkiv Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of the Quick Death unit of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroyed two Russian tanks and a vehicle in the Kharkiv sector.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, which released a of the destruction of enemy vehicles, Ukrinform reports.

Photo: Official Telegram of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

As noted, one of the tanks tried to "hide under the cover of night", while the other tried to escape.

The border guards struck the targets with FPV drones.

"The Russian military tried to drive to their positions by car. "The FPV drone operators destroyed it," the State Border Guard Service said.

As Ukrinform reported, in the Kharkiv sector, the Ukrainian military daily neutralise a total of more than ten units of Russian invaders' vehicles.

Photo: STATE BORDER GUARD SERVICE OF UKRAINE