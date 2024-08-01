Jamaicans Urged To Be Aware Of Human Trafficking

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Lisa Rowe

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – Persons are being encouraged to look out for the various signs of human trafficking, speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank on July 29, head of the anti-trafficking in persons unit at the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch within the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), detective inspector Kimesha Gordon, pointed out that many persons are unaware that they are of trafficking – it is important to know the signs, so you can make reports to the police.

“A lot of persons do not self-identify. It's important that all of us know the indicators because anyone can become a victim of trafficking. A person who may be travelling... you get to the foreign country, or you arrive here in Jamaica, and the first thing that happens is that your passport or travel documents are taken; [This] is a sign,” detective inspector Gordon said, pointed out that traffickers usually keep the travel documents of their victims, as this is a means of controlling their movements.

“When you were recruited for a job, were you told about a glorious opportunity, but once you arrived, the location of employment, the conditions that were promised to you are different? You are being forced to do something that is illegal and exploitative, that is an indication of trafficking,” said detective inspector Gordon.

“The exploitation... you're not being paid. It may be labour, it may be sexual exploitation, it may be domestic servitude. You always work exorbitant hours, you are physically and verbally abused – these are indicators.”

The detective inspector added, that the unfortunate reality is that when the victims identify these indicators, they are already in the situation, advising that this is the time when persons should try and seek help.

“The trafficker may threaten your life or that of your family, but this is the time when you need to take action, make the contact, find an opening to get help. If there is ever a chance for you to tell somebody, please make use of it because the exploitation may not get better; it may only get worse and the sooner you get help, it may be what saves your life,” said detective inspector Gordon

Trafficking in persons, which is also dubbed modern-day slavery, involves the recruitment, harbouring or transfer of a human being for the purpose of exploitation, for the benefit of another individual.

The post Jamaicans urged to be aware of human trafficking appeared first on Caribbean News Global .