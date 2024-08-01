Magnite Launches Full AI-Driven Automation Within Demand Manager To Earn Incremental Revenue For Publishers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ranker saw a 5% increase in spend after implementing automated wrapper management feature

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising company, today introduced automated wrapper management within Demand Manager to help publishers grow revenue and increase efficiency. Built on Prebid technology, Demand Manager gives publishers the yield management tools, reporting insights, and data enrichment connections that align with publishers' business strategies and goals. Using machine learning, the feature finds the optimal configurations in a publisher's Prebid Wrapper per impression and has the potential to enhance billions of settings to improve performance. Ranker saw a 5% increase in spend after implementing the automated wrapper management feature.



“Demand Manager's Automated Wrapper Management tool provides us peace of mind knowing it leverages extensive historical data to adjust our Prebid settings on an ad request basis,” said Alex Mason, Vice President, Programmatic Sales, Yield & Strategy at Ranker.“In addition to Demand Manager's best-in-class A/B testing suite, the new feature takes the guesswork out of determining the optimal configurations. Automated Wrapper Management maximizes revenue from Prebid, while saving us time and resources by reducing the need for testing. Initial results show a 5% increase in ad request CPM on one of our properties, and we expect this to increase once more settings are able to be optimized this summer.”

“This industry-first feature set supercharges Demand Manager so publishers can unlock the full power of Prebid and vastly improve their monetization abilities without additional development and resource costs,” said Sunil Gupta, Vice President, Product Management at Magnite.“Today our dynamic wrapper settings can provide optimal Prebid timeout configurations, and we have additional optimizations coming soon including optimal bidding order and intelligent price floor guidance. Machine learning and automation play an important role in the future of yield optimization and Magnite is bringing these approaches to Prebid management.”

The automation feature comes on the heels of significant growth for Demand Manager, which saw a 30% increase in spend year-over-year from 2023 to 2024. Publishers including Buzzfeed and Disney use Demand Manager, and 13 of the top 50 Comscore ranked publishers rely on the tool to manage and monetize their Prebid inventory.

