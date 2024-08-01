Oil Power Play: Brazil’S Historic Auction Nets R$17 Billion

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The recent oil auction by Pre-Salt (PPSA) in Brazil garnered an impressive R$17 billion, equivalent to roughly $3.04 billion.



This event attracted significant interest, particularly from Petrobras and Chinese entities CNOOC and PetroChina , highlighting the appeal of Brazil's offshore oil fields.



The auction for Búzios and Mero fields offered 37.5 million barrels of pre-salt oil for 2025 production. The strong turnout highlighted the global strategic value of these reserves.



Petrobras successfully bid on two of the four lots. It secured 12 million barrels from the Guanabara FPSO in Mero and 2.5 million barrels from five FPSOs in Búzios.



In addition, their assertive bids were strategic moves to maintain a leading position in the local market.







Meanwhile, CNOOC and PetroChina also won significant shares, illustrating the global appeal of Brazil's oil reserves.



Additionally, CNOOC acquired the second lot, which comprises 12 million barrels from Mero's Sepetiba FPSO.



PetroChina took the third lot, which contains 11 million barrels. These barrels are from the Duque de Caxias and Pioneiro de Libra FPSOs in Mero.



This auction underscores Brazil's critical role in the international energy market. It boosts the country's economy and cements its status as a key player in global energy dynamics.



The outcomes of this event have significant implications for Brazil's economic trajectory and its influence on global energy prices and partnerships.

