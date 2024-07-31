" Today's markets analysis on behalf of George Pavel General Manager at Capex.com Middle East '

(MENAFN- Your Mind ) The Saudi stock market experienced its second consecutive losing session this week. The market was impacted by mixed earnings releases and a continuous decline in oil prices, which weighed heavily on market sentiment. Additionally, the upcoming FOMC meeting tomorrow is keeping investors cautious. The Saudi market could react to the upcoming energy and banking sector earnings releases.



The UAE stock market showed mixed results today. The Dubai Stock Market saw a negative performance after a period of consecutive gains as traders could move to secure their gains. The financial sector, especially banking stocks, weighed on the market performance today as investors await tomorrow's FOMC meeting. However, this decline might be temporary as the market momentum remains solid.



The Abu Dhabi stock market saw a limited performance today. Although the market saw weeks of gains, the risk of declining oil prices persists and could weigh on performances.



The Qatari stock market was slightly negative today, with market uncertainty continuing as price movements remained sideways.



The Egyptian stock market had a slightly positive performance today, although geopolitical risks in the region could weigh on market sentiment.







