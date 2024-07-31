Biden suggests extraordinary American Supreme Court improvement

(MENAFN) In a bold move aimed at overhauling key aspects of the American judicial system, President Joe Biden has proposed a series of significant reforms, including a historic change to presidential immunity and modifications to the Supreme Court's structure. This proposal, highlighted in an op-ed published by the Washington Post, marks a major push to "restore trust" in the United States judicial system and address perceived imbalances in the nation's framework.



At the heart of Biden's proposal is the "No One Is Above the Law Amendment," a constitutional change designed to remove the long-standing immunity from prosecution for former United States presidents. Biden's push for this amendment comes in response to a controversial Supreme Court ruling from July, which granted broad immunity to presidents for actions taken while in office. This decision followed attempts by Biden's federal prosecutors to charge former President Donald Trump with multiple criminal counts related to the 2020 election, including charges of conspiracy and obstruction.



Biden criticized the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling, arguing that it effectively removes limits on presidential power, leaving accountability largely dependent on the self-restraint of the individual in the Oval Office. His proposed amendment aims to correct this by ensuring that former presidents can be held accountable for criminal actions committed while serving in office.



In addition to the presidential immunity reform, Biden is advocating for term limits for Supreme Court justices. Under his proposal, justices would serve a maximum of 18 years, with the president allowed to appoint a new justice every two years. This change is intended to address concerns over lifetime appointments and promote greater judicial turnover and accountability.



Furthermore, Biden's reform package includes the establishment of a binding code of conduct for the Supreme Court. This move is designed to enhance transparency and ethical standards within the high court, aiming to restore public confidence in the judiciary.



Biden’s proposal represents a significant shift in how the US manages presidential accountability and judicial oversight. By seeking to limit the scope of presidential immunity and introduce term limits for Supreme Court justices, Biden's plan could have far-reaching implications for the balance of power within the federal government. The proposed reforms are expected to spark considerable debate as they advance through the legislative process, reflecting broader discussions about the future of American democracy and the rule of law.

